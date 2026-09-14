Lennart Karl issues apology to SV Elversberg supporters after controversial 'shush' celebration in Bayern Munich victory

Speaking during his post-match interview at the home of the newly promoted outfit, the teenage forward sought to defuse the tension by explaining the intent behind his gesture. Dismissing claims that he deliberately set out to provoke the home faithful, the winger explained: "It's emotions. I'm sorry if you misunderstood me - I didn't mean it that way."

Offering an apology to the home supporters, he added: "Most football fans know that it's emotions and that it's simply part of football. I'm sorry."