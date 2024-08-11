GFX Zidane Ferdinand Adidasadidas/Getty/GOAL
Aditya Gokhale

Legends united! Rio Ferdinand, Patrick Vieira and Zinedine Zidane come together as adidas show off third kits of Man Utd, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern and Juventus for 2024-25 season

Manchester UnitedArsenalReal MadridJuventusBayern MunichPremier LeagueLaLigaSerie ABundesliga

Adidas have announced the third kits Manchester United, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern and Juventus styled by club legends.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • adidas reveal third kits for 2024-25 season
  • Five clubs' jerseys revealed with club legends
  • Man Utd, Arsenal, Real Madrid, Bayern & Juventus
Article continues below