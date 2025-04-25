Legendary Barcelona goalkeeper who also played for Man Utd makes return to management after four-year absence as he joins promotion-chasing Spanish minnows
Four years after his last managerial role, legendary Barcelona keeper Victor Valdes has returned to coaching with a fourth division team in Spain.
- Valdes returns to management
- Will be coaching a team from Spain's fourth tier
- Previously worked as a youth coach in Barca's academy