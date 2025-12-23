LEGACY: Italy’s endless exile - how the four-time World Cup winners lost their way

It has been more than 11 years since Diego Godín’s header in Brazil which knocked the Italian national team, coached by Cesare Prandelli, out of the World Cup at the group stages. In that moment, few - perhaps no one - could have imagined that over a decade later it would remain the last image of four-time champions Italy on football’s grandest stage.

In those 11 years, the Azzurri touched what many believed would be the lowest point in their history, failing in 2017 — for the first time in 59 years — to qualify for the World Cup finals after losing a two-legged playoff against Sweden. Remarkably, they managed to sink even lower five years later, when the modest North Macedonia blocked their path to Qatar.

The possibility of missing the 2026 World Cup has once again evoked dark ghosts, with the prospect of a third consecutive absence still very much in play. The paradox is that, between these two darkest moments in Italian football, the team led by Roberto Mancini in 2021 managed to win a European title that had been missing since 1968, snatching it in an epic final decided by penalties against hosts England.

What should have been a new beginning - the start of a reborn, modern Azzurri - was soon downgraded to the most classic of exceptions: The rule-confirming anomaly. Because even after the sudden end of Mancini’s cycle, which came like a bolt from the blue in August 2023, not even one of Italy’s best coaches of the past 20 years, Luciano Spalletti, could lift the national team from its decline.