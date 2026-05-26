LEGACY: Why Brazil ditched tradition and turned to Carlo Ancelotti in bid to end World Cup drought

Dorival Junior had just suffered only the second defeat of his 16 games as coach of Brazil. But being thrashed 4-1 by Argentina, so soon after a dreadful Copa America 2024 campaign that ended bitterly on penalties in the quarter-finals, was enough to turn the overwhelming majority of Brazilians into the Queen of Hearts from Lewis Carroll’s ‘Alice’ stories, screaming, ‘Off with their heads!’
The match in Buenos Aires wasn’t even over yet, and everyone already knew the atmosphere had become unbearable for a downcast Dorival, his gaze lost and distant. No longer being the 'Wonderland' of football, after two decades without winning a World Cup, has come at a heavy price for Brazilian coaches.
It took three days for Dorival’s head to roll, but the verdict had already been delivered. When TV Globo, which traditionally serves as the country’s thermometer for the national team, declared, through the voice of Luís Roberto, that Brazil needed “a change of course going forward, thinking about the 2026 World Cup," it was clear that the Brazilian FA (CBF) would have to search for its fourth coach of the cycle heading toward the tournament in North America.
Two weeks later, Carlo Ancelotti was announced, and a soft breeze of optimism over Brazil’s sixth title dream brushed the necks of hopeful fans.