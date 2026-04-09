Leeds United forward 'very interested' in transfer to La Liga as Daniel Farke's side green-light exit

The decision to green-light Joseph's departure marks a shift in stance from the Elland Road hierarchy. Last summer, the forward was determined to force an exit and even took the drastic step of refusing to travel with the squad for their pre-season tour of Germany. While Leeds eventually agreed to a loan, they had previously been reluctant to lose him on a permanent basis. However, Joseph is no longer considered a part of the long-term project under Farke. With his contract running until 2028, Leeds are in a strong position to demand a respectable fee, but both parties are now aligned on seeking a fresh start. Indeed, interest in the forward remains high following his steady performances in Spain this term.