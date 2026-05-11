‘Need another body’ - Leeds backed for transfer spend in key area as Tony Dorigo warns Whites against ‘standing still’

Quizzed on whether he expects a goalscorer to be targeted, former title-winning Leeds defender Dorigo - speaking exclusively to GOAL courtesy of William Hill News - said: “I think so. I think Leeds now are at the stage where you've got to just keep improving. There's no point standing still.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin has done fantastically well. And Lukas Nmecha, both on free transfers, they've both done really well. But, as we know, you miss one or two of your key players and then suddenly your team becomes a good bit weaker and you can't do that. Big teams have got various options.

“We tried to go and get [Jorgen] Strand Larsen in the January window. It shows the ambition of the club. There's no doubt that position will need another body. [Joel] Piroe is our other striker. I'm not sure he would be happy with the minutes he got this season, so it's interesting to see what happens.

“I think every position will be looked at to see if it can improve. I think that's what happens with clubs on the up, you need competition for places. You need to improve the squad in lots of areas. Where do you start? I think there's a few positions and I'm sure striker is one of them.”