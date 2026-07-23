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Leeds and Man City open James Trafford talks as Newcastle pull out
Newcastle's interest in Trafford fades
Leeds have emerged as the frontrunners to sign Trafford, with the Yorkshire club entering formal discussions for the 23-year-old, per The Athletic. The move comes as Newcastle United, long-term admirers of the England international, appear to have stepped back from the pursuit.
Trafford was Newcastle’s primary option for much of the early window, however the club has decided to move in a different direction to avoid a protracted transfer saga. The Magpies have already bolstered their goalkeeping ranks with the signing of 20-year-old Ewen Jaouen from Reims, but they remain in the market for a more senior addition.
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Looking for a high level goalkeeper
For Leeds, the acquisition of Trafford would represent a major statement of intent. The club are looking to build on the foundations laid last season and views a reliable goalkeeper as the cornerstone of their tactical approach. The negotiation process with City is expected to focus on the structure of the fee, including potential sell-on clauses or buy-back options.
Leeds identified Trafford as their priority following the departure of Karl Darlow, who finished last season as the club's number one before making a free transfer to Manchester United. Although Leeds still have Lucas Perri and Alex Cairns on their books, the recruitment team is determined to bring in a proven high-level starter to secure the position long-term.
Frustration at City for the England international
Trafford’s desire to leave City stems from a testing 2025-26 season where he found himself stuck on the bench following the high-profile arrival of Gianluigi Donnarumma. Having rejoined City from Burnley with the expectation of competing for the starting spot, the deadline-day signing of the Italian superstar pushed Trafford into an understudy role.
He made just 17 appearances throughout the campaign, largely restricted to domestic cup competitions. Trafford was vocal about his situation earlier this year, stating in February that being number two “wasn’t what I expected” and that he “tried to guard against the situation happening."
However, the lack of consistent action has not seemingly damaged his international standing, with Trafford making his senior England debut in March and earning two caps to date. He was subsequently included in Thomas Tuchel’s squad for the World Cup this summer. While he did not see any minutes on the pitch, his inclusion highlighted his standing as one of the country's most promising talents.
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A crucial summer for the former Burnley star
The next few weeks will be pivotal for Trafford as he seeks a resolution to his future. Having proven his quality at Burnley and earned the trust of the national team coaching staff, he is reaching a stage in his career where he cannot afford another season predominantly spent on the bench. A move to Leeds would provide him with the environment to showcase his shot-stopping ability and commanding presence in the box.
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