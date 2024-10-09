Lee Carsley told he must 'upset a few fantastic players' to make England successful as interim boss faces selection headache with Jude Bellingham, Cole Palmer and host of in-form attackers fighting to start against Greece
Lee Carsley is going to have to "upset" a few big names due to the intense competition for places in the England starting XI, says Alan Shearer.
- England have many stars fighting for places
- Interim boss must "upset" some of his players
- Three Lions in action against Greece and Finland