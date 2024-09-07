Why Lee Carsley won't sing England national anthem during interim spell as boss sticks to pre-match ritual

Getty Nathan EdwardsWhy Lee Carsley won't sing England national anthem during interim spell as boss sticks to pre-match ritualEnglandUEFA Nations League BIrelandIreland vs EnglandNew England manager Lee Carsley has already caused controversy by admitting he won't sing the national anthem.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarsley preparing for first England gameEx-Ireland midfielder replaced SouthgateWon't sing God Save the King before matchArticle continues below