Lee Carsley gives update on potential England return for Mason Greenwood after prolific start to season with Marseille

Getty ImagesGill ClarkLee Carsley gives update on potential England return for Mason Greenwood after prolific start to season with MarseilleEnglandM. GreenwoodIrelandIreland vs EnglandUEFA Nations League BMarseilleLigue 1New England boss Lee Carsley has provided an update on Mason Greenwood's future after his move to Marseille.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowCarsley preparing for first game in charge of EnglandAsked if he'd considered calling up GreenwoodForward has enjoyed strong start to seasonArticle continues below