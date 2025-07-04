'On the move!' - Leandro Trossard drops transfer hint as Arsenal fans predict summer move away from Emirates Stadium L. Trossard Arsenal Transfers Premier League

Leandro Trossard has made a significant change off the pitch that’s triggered speculation about his Arsenal future. The Belgium international recently ended his long-standing partnership with agent Josy Comhair and has now joined DH Sports and Entertainment Agency, a Germany-based firm. The timing of this development, alongside a stalled contract negotiation, has fans and pundits wondering if a move away from north London could be on the horizon.