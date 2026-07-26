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Leandro Paredes makes Lionel Messi ‘last match’ revelation after 2026 World Cup final - with Argentina hoping GOAT will make a U-turn on future plans
Heartbreak for the Albiceleste
The heartbreak of Argentina's 2026 World Cup final defeat has been magnified by revelations from Paredes regarding Messi’s international future. Speaking after returning to club duties with Boca Juniors, the 32-year-old midfielder admitted that the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner had mentally prepared for the final against Spain to be his swan song.
- AFP
Messi’s secret retirement plan revealed
Paredes delivered the news that many Argentina fans had long feared while discussing the emotional atmosphere within the camp. The Boca Juniors star spoke shortly after providing a match-winning assist against O'Higgins in the first leg of a Copa Sudamericana knockout playoff.
"It hurts because, as we said throughout the World Cup, we didn't want the last match to arrive," Paredes revealed. "I think he had made a decision that it was his last match for the national team."
Despite the grim revelation, Paredes expressed hope that his former Paris Saint-Germain team-mate might reconsider. "I hope not, I hope he can continue playing," he added. "It will be his decision. Whatever makes him happy will surely make us happy too."
Uncertainty looms over the Albiceleste squad
Messi isn't the only one considering his future in the wake of the loss. Paredes himself has cast doubt on whether he will continue with the national team, suggesting that a significant overhaul could be on the horizon for Lionel Scaloni’s side.
Addressing his own situation, the Boca Juniors star remained non-committal about his path forward. "I don't know, it's a process. We have to digest it, think about it, not make hasty decisions and it's certainly something we have to talk about," he said.
- (C)Getty Images
Rebuilding for the future under Scaloni
The potential exodus of senior figures creates a significant tactical headache for Scaloni. With stalwarts like Nicolas Otamendi already confirming their departures, the loss of Messi and Paredes would signal the definitive end of an era. The coaching staff must now decide whether to initiate a total rebuild or attempt to persuade the remaining veterans to stay on for one final push toward the 2028 Copa America.
Paredes stressed that any choices made must be done so with a clear head, despite the raw emotions of the World Cup exit still lingering. He concluded: "For many, it's going to be a difficult decision whether to continue or not. It was a beautiful, spectacular process; we achieved important things. It's going to be very difficult to maintain this level, for the group to continue functioning this way. We have to weigh a lot of things and talk to the coach, make decisions calmly."
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