Leah Williamson is back! Arsenal star makes long-awaited return from agonising ACL injury layoff as Lionesses captain is deemed fit enough for bench in Reading FA WSL Cup clash
Leah Williamson is back in the Arsenal squad for their Women's League Cup clash against Reading on Wednesday after a lengthy spell out with injury.
- Williamson absent since last April
- England star recovered from ACL injury
- Named among substitutes against Reading