Lazio-Romagnoli: back to Al Sadd in June? From his relationship with Lotito and Sarri to his future, here’s what’s emerging

January was a month of radical change for Lazio, with several high-profile departures such as Castellanos and Guendouzi, and some key signings including Ratkov, Taylor and Maldini. But amongst the many stories dominating the headlines at the Biancocelesti, there was also the one concerning the possible departure – rumoured for June as well – of Alessio Romagnoli, whose move to Roberto Mancini’s Al Sadd fell through at the last minute in the final days of the transfer window.

But what is the latest ahead of June?