Lazio are considering Milik: his value, contract and Juventus’ stance

Arek Milik has finally returned to the pitch after a two-year ordeal and is now looking to the future with confidence. The Polish forward, born in 1994, who was brought on by Luciano Spalletti in the closing minutes of the 1-1 draw between Juventus and Sassuolo, has a contract with the Bianconeri until 30 June 2027, but his future in Turin is by no means certain.





The Old Lady appears set to reshape her attack ahead of next season, with Dusan Vlahovic’s contract renewal and the departures of Jonathan David and Lois Openda. In this context, Milik has two options: to stay on as a ‘back-up’, trying to find space in the rotation and hoping to secure a move once he becomes a free agent in 2027, or to find a club straight away that can offer him more regular playing time than he might get at Juventus.



