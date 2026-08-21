Giuseppe Maffia
Medical collapse! Lazio immediately target Andrea Pinamonti after Bamba Dieng deal falls through
Medical failure halts Dieng deal
According to Calcio Mercato, Bamba Dieng's proposed move to Lazio has fallen through after the Senegal striker failed to pass his medical examinations. The breakdown of the transfer forced the Biancocelesti hierarchy to instantly pivot and seek alternative attacking reinforcements.
Head coach Gennaro Gattuso has now made Sassuolo forward Pinamonti his absolute top priority. The 1999-born striker has emerged as the leading candidate to bolster the club's frontline.
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Pinamonti becomes the primary target
Pinamonti has already requested a departure from Sassuolo, placing Lazio in a strong position to secure his signature. However, the Rome-based club still faces potential competition from Fiorentina, who are monitoring the market closely.
Fiorentina's interest could heighten if their own forward, Moise Kean, finalises a heavily-rumoured transfer to Como. Despite this external threat, Lazio remain firmly at the front of the queue to land the Italian.
Adding proven Serie A quality
Landing Pinamonti would cap off an active summer transfer window for Lazio under Gattuso. The club has already successfully brought in Alfonso Pedraza from Villarreal, secured Davide Frattesi on loan from Inter Milan, and signed Danilho Doekhi from Union Berlin.
Pinamonti's arrival would add reliable domestic experience to the squad. The striker previously proved his worth by netting nine goals for Sassuolo during the 2025–26 campaign.
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Rushing to finalise an agreement
Attention now shifts towards concluding negotiations between Lazio and Sassuolo before the transfer window closes. Gattuso is eager to integrate his new talisman quickly so he can hit the ground running in upcoming fixtures.
Both clubs are expected to hold decisive talks over the coming days to iron out the structure of the deal. Securing Pinamonti will complete a dramatic turnaround in Lazio's late-window attacking plans.
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