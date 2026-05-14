AFP
Lautaro Martinez pays tribute to '10/10' Cristian Chivu as Inter complete first domestic double since 2010 with Coppa Italia final win over Lazio
Nerazzurri secure historic tenth crown
Inter effectively settled the final during a dominant first-half display that saw them claim their 10th Coppa Italia trophy. The breakthrough arrived when Lazio defender Adam Marusic inadvertently headed Federico Dimarco's corner into his own net, before Lautaro doubled the lead with a clinical tap-in following high-pressing work from Denzel Dumfries. This victory ensures Inter become only the second club in history to reach double figures for Coppa Italia titles, following in the footsteps of Juventus.
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Captain hails Chivu
Reflecting on the triumph, Lautaro highlighted the squad's resilience following the disappointment of the previous campaign and credited head coach Chivu for the turnaround.
He told Sport Mediaset: "It means a lot, because it was not easy after what happened last season, to get back on track, but we managed a truly remarkable season. We showed good results, performances, intensity, so I am proud that we are finishing with another trophy that means so much.
"There is always so much talk about Inter, but you have to look at what we’ve achieved over so many years. We have to keep just sticking to our path, this is another trophy. We’d give Chivu a 10 out of 10, because he helped us so much."
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Dumfries returns to assist
The victory also represents a personal triumph for Dumfries, who missed a significant portion of the season due to a serious ankle injury that required surgery. The Dutchman was named MVP by the Lega Serie A after providing the crucial assist for Lautaro's goal, proving his value at a decisive moment in the season.
Joking about his relationship with the Inter captain, Dumfries said: “I am happy, it was a difficult period, I am glad that I managed to get back and help my teammates. I’m glad I assisted Lauti, who was angry with me for not giving him as many assists this season.”
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Legacy of the double winners
By securing both the Scudetto and the Coppa Italia, this Inter side have achieved the third domestic double in the club's storied history, matching the legendary feats of 2006 and 2010. Martinez’s goal also sees him equal Hernan Crespo and Julio Cruz for the most Inter goals scored in cup finals, further cementing his iconic status at San Siro. With the domestic campaign concluded in glory, the focus now shifts to the summer transfer window and bolstering the squad to also succeed in the Champions League.