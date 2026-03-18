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Lautaro Martinez reveals homecoming 'dream' as Inter star attempts to 'convince' wife to return to Argentine giants
The call of his Argentinian roots
Martinez rose through the ranks at the Argentine club, scoring 27 goals in 62 appearances and becoming a fan favourite before his high-profile move to Inter in 2018. The 26-year-old remains one of the most clinical finishers in Serie A, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists across all competitions, helping his side to an eight-point lead over rivals AC Milan at the top of Serie A. Despite this elite form with the Albiceleste and in Italy, his connection to his origins remains unbreakable.
A family "negotiation" with his wife
However, a return to Argentina does not depend solely on the player's sporting will. Speaking during an interview with Racing Radio, Martinez joked about the family dynamics that would influence a potential transatlantic move, as life in Milan is well-established for his household. The striker spoke openly about the situation: "Returning to Racing is my dream: I'm trying to convince my wife, and she supports me. Obviously, it depends on many things, family-related but also how I feel physically. But my dream is to return to Racing for at least a year, I don't know when."
Showing his children the Racing love
Tied to Inter until the summer of 2029, he also touched upon his immediate future with the Italian giants, clarifying his current commitment to the Nerazzurri. Martinez stated: "I still have three years left on my contract with Inter. I'd like to stay in top-level football for a long time. I feel good and I'm still young, but in the future, I'd like to show my children the love the Racing people have for me."
He also spoke warmly of his relationship with Diego Milito, the current president of Racing Club and a legendary figure who won the historic treble with Inter. Lautaro revealed: "Milito? I talk to him every week; he's always been there for me, even at the beginning of my career. He texted me after I got injured, and we talked about Racing, which isn't going well, but I sent him a message of support for the club."
Play the World Cup and come back
Finally, Lautaro expressed deep gratitude toward his roots, recalling a recent visit to Racing's training centre where he met coach Gustavo Costas. The encounter highlighted the anticipation for his return: "I ran into Costas who said: 'Stay here, we're waiting for you, come back next year, play in the World Cup, and come.' The desire to return is always present because they allowed me to do what I'm doing today; they helped me a lot."
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