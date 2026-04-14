'Hurry up!' - Lauren Hemp left on edge awaiting VAR review as Lionesses star says she 'should've kicked it harder' after narrow win vs Spain

The night was also a landmark occasion for midfield metronome Keira Walsh, who captained the side on the night of her 100th international appearance.

Addressing her milestone, Walsh said: "Obviously it's not something I ever thought would be possible. To do it 100 times, I never take it for granted."

Goalscorer Hemp added her own tribute to her teammate: "Keira is a fantastic player, I've known her since I was young and she was teaching me the ways. It's great to have someone like Keira in the team. I'm really proud of her reaching 100. She carries the team at points when we need her to. She's the engine".