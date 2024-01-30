Lauren Hemp to Barcelona? Liga F giants interested in signing Lionesses star on free transfer but Man City have tabled fresh contract offer

Lauren Hemp to Barcelona? Liga F giants interested in signing Lionesses star on free transfer but Man City have tabled fresh contract offerRichard MillsGettyLauren HempBarcelonaManchester City WomenWSLLiga FWomen's footballBarcelona are reportedly eyeing up a move for Lionesses star Lauren Hemp but Manchester City have made her a fresh contract offer.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowHemp linked with Barcelona moveCity ready with contract offerForward will be a free agent in summer