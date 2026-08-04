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‘Our greatest opportunities are still ahead’ - Five takeaways from Larry Berg’s opening MLS press conference, from media rights to promotion and relegation

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Incoming MLS commissioner Larry Berg addressed the league’s future, media rights, youth development, and promotion-relegation during his introductory press conference.

NEW YORK -- On this exact day 27 years ago, Don Garber took over as commissioner of Major League Soccer. Now, inside a packed room at MLS’ New York City office, league employees, club representatives, U.S. Soccer executives and media members gathered to watch Garber formally introduce his successor, Larry Berg.

Garber has been in charge of MLS since 1999, overseeing its growth from 10 clubs to 30 across the United States and Canada. With the league attempting to capitalize on the momentum of the 2026 World Cup, Berg arrives at a defining moment.

For Berg - a part-owner of LAFC, lifelong soccer player, private equity investor and family man - the opportunity represents something he has dreamed about throughout his 60 years.

Berg wears his passion for soccer on his sleeve. During his time with LAFC, the club won the 2022 MLS Cup, two Supporters’ Shields and the U.S. Open Cup. Speaking in front of hundreds of people Tuesday, one day after MLS owners unanimously selected him, Berg described the role as a lifelong ambition.

“We have this great opportunity to get to that next level in MLS,” Berg said. “To be leading that charge is a lifelong dream.”

There is already a long list of issues for Berg to address, from how MLS can capitalize on the World Cup to its next media rights agreement, the quality of play and whether promotion and relegation could ever become a reality.

Despite everything awaiting him, Berg said he will approach the transition by listening. He wants to learn from the people already working across the league and better understand the strong foundation Garber has built.

GOAL looks at five key takeaways from Berg’s official introduction.

  • Berg Press Conference Major League Soccer

    'Forward thinking'

    MLS’ growth has been remarkable, but even a league featuring the best player in the world eventually needs a new direction if it wants to continue progressing year over year.

    “Major League Soccer has achieved tremendous success, but I believe our greatest opportunities are still ahead,” Berg said in a statement.

    “Over the last 30 years, we’ve done a lot of things right,” he added Tuesday. “The infrastructure part was A+. We have the foundation. We have the stadiums, we have the training facilities, we have the academies, we have MLS NEXT Pro.

    “If we can put on top of that some forward thinking and some other things that make us more exciting and more competitive, then I think we’ll be in great shape.”

    Berg clearly understands that he is inheriting a far stronger league than the one Garber took over in 1999. His challenge will be determining what MLS must do next - and where it needs to evolve - to reach another level.

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  • Garber and BergMajor League Soccer

    What comes next for media rights?

    When asked about MLS’ next media rights agreement, Berg played the “it’s my first day” card and handed the question to Garber. It was an elite move - and probably a fair one, considering he had been selected as the league’s incoming commissioner only a day earlier.

    Garber responded by praising Apple for televising every one of the league’s 600 games and distributing them globally.

    Berg eventually chimed in, emphasizing that the league’s next agreement must be built around collaboration.

    “Since we have a little time before the next media deal, it’s about finding media partners that want to co-create the future with us,” Berg said. “It’s about co-creating: What’s interesting to them? What’s interesting to us? How can we change certain things for their benefit?”

    Berg did not offer many specifics, but his answer suggested MLS will remain open-minded about how its next media partnership is structured and what changes may be needed to expand the league’s reach.

  • MLS Next Pro trophy liftMLS Next Pro

    Youth development must improve

    Berg began playing soccer when he was eight years old and deepened his love for the sport by watching the U.S. Men’s National Team. He understands how vital youth development will be to the league’s next stage of growth.

    “Quality on the field is obviously number one,” Berg said. “The more we grow fandom, the more resources we have to improve the quality on the field, and the more the quality on the field grows, the more fandom we’ll have.”

    But what comes first?

    For Berg, improving the quality of play means creating more opportunities for young players and making the league’s development system more productive. Doing so would also help strengthen the United States and Canadian national-team player pools.

    “I want to see our youth academies and our MLS NEXT Pro be that much more productive,” Berg said.

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  • Larry Berg, MLSMajor League Soccer

    Promotion and relegation? Don’t count on it

    Garber has previously said “never say never” when discussing promotion and relegation, but Berg - who has been involved with ownership stakes in European clubs before - offered a far more definitive assessment of whether the system would work in MLS.

    “I can understand the appeal for the fan, [but] I don’t think it’s a great way to build a league,” he said. “I don’t think it’s a way to get stadiums built and to get training facilities built and to have owners invest in rosters and all the other things you need to do.

    “So I don’t think it’s appropriate for our league. I think Don has said before, ‘Never say never,’ but I just don’t see it happening anytime soon.”

    The debate is unlikely to disappear among supporters, but Berg left little room for interpretation: Promotion and relegation will not be part of his immediate vision for MLS.

  • imago-sport-1080630459.jpgZUMA Press Wire

    'We built a soccer nation'

    The World Cup showed the world that the United States is a soccer country. For leagues such as MLS, it has never been more important to ensure that the domestic game and U.S. Soccer are working in lockstep.

    The opportunity extends beyond riding the wave of this summer’s tournament. The United States will also host the women’s World Cup in 2031, while Los Angeles will stage the 2028 Olympics.

    “We built a soccer nation,” Garber said. “And seeing what took place this past summer, where the world came to our country to take advantage of and experience all the things that we’ve all done to build what was the excitement around the most incredible World Cup in the history of sport, there couldn’t be a better time for someone to take it from here.”

    U.S. Soccer CEO J.T. Batson attended Tuesday’s press conference and spoke to select media members afterward.

    “I think there’s a great opportunity over the coming months for us to talk more about what needs to be true for soccer in this country,” Batson said. “The way we view it is, this summer kicked off the American soccer movement. We’re seven weeks into the next five years.

    “There’s a belief that America has the ingredients to be one of the world’s great soccer countries. We just have to put it together. And one of the reasons I’m here today is the only way we’re going to achieve our soccer dreams is by working together.

    “Whether it’s pro clubs and leagues, whether it’s local governments, whether it’s youth organizations, whether it’s college soccer, we have all these great things going for us, but we actually have to work together on it.”