Lamine Yamal or Vinicius Junior? Barcelona & Brazil legend Romano makes his pick

Vinicius was a teen sensation that attracted admiring glances from the Spanish capital after bursting onto the senior scene at Flamengo in his homeland. Following a slow start to life at the Bernabeu, the 2021-22 campaign proved to be a breakthrough one.

Real Madrid won La Liga and Champions League titles that season, with Vini registering 22 goals across all competitions. He has broken through the 20-goal barrier in four successive seasons and remains on course to extend that sequence to five in 2025-26.

Yamal has already achieved that feat this term, for the first time in his career, with the target being found on 21 occasions for Barcelona. He has them on course for multiple major honours - with domestic and continental prizes up for grabs.