Lamine Yamal sends out El Clasico warning to Real Madrid after teenage wonderkid helps Barcelona hammer Bayern Munich in Champions League

Lamine Yamal has sent out a Clasico warning to Real Madrid after helping Barcelona to hammer Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Blaugrana in impressive form

Heading to Santiago Bernabeu

Flick's squad feeling confident How many teams are participating in the group stages of the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League? 36

32

40 Which player has scored the most goals in the group stages of the UEFA Champions League? Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo

Robert Lewandowski

Karim Benzema Which team was the runner-up in the last season of the UEFA Champions League? Borussia Dortmund

Inter Milan

Man City

Barcelona Which player, along with Kylian Mbappe, finished as joint-topscorers of the 23/24 UEFA Champions League? Harry Kane

Erling Haaland

Antoine Griezmann

Vinicius Jr. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below