Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2024-25Getty
Chris Burton

Lamine Yamal sends out El Clasico warning to Real Madrid after teenage wonderkid helps Barcelona hammer Bayern Munich in Champions League

L. YamalBarcelonaReal MadridChampions LeagueLaLigaBarcelona vs Bayern MunichReal Madrid vs Barcelona

Lamine Yamal has sent out a Clasico warning to Real Madrid after helping Barcelona to hammer Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Blaugrana in impressive form
  • Heading to Santiago Bernabeu
  • Flick's squad feeling confident
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below