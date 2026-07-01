‘I’m going to eat him alive!’ - Lamine Yamal sends light-hearted message to Spain team-mate Marc Cucurella ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid Clasico clashes

Yamal is already relishing the prospect of facing Cucurella on opposite sides of the divide next season. The former Barcelona youth product recently completed a move to Real Madrid from Chelsea, ending a four-year spell with the Blues, in a deal worth £47.5 million plus £4m in add-ons, and signing a six-year contract. This high-profile transfer ensures the two Spain team-mates will occupy the same flank during the upcoming domestic campaign. Speaking to Copefrom Spain’s base at the World Cup, Yamal revealed he has already been engaging in some friendly trash-talk with the 27-year-old full-back.

The 18-year-old winger joked about the hierarchy at the Bernabeu following the transfer. As Yamal and Cucurella prepare for Spain's World Cup round-of-32 clash against Austria tomorrow, Thursday, the youngster said: “I told him he’s going to start the first game and be a substitute in the second because I’m going to eat him alive!”