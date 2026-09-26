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England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Lamine Yamal punishes Marc Guehi mistake to score the third-quickest goal against England at Wembley

L. Yamal
England
England vs Spain
Spain
UEFA Nations League A
M. Guehi

Spain have taken early control against England at Wembley Stadium thanks to a rapid opening goal from Lamine Yamal. However, Spain could easily be further ahead if not for a chaotic display of finishing from Ferran Torres. Torres had a goal ruled out for offside and inexplicably missed two clear one-on-one chances during a frantic opening 30 minutes in London.

  • Yamal punishes England early on

    Spain have made a dream start to their clash with England at Wembley. After just two minutes, Yamal capitalised on a severe defensive error by Marc Guehi, who dithered in possession 25 yards from goal. Yamal stole the ball, charged into the penalty area, and curled a brilliant shot past James Trafford that hit the inside of the post and went in.

    According to OptaJoe: "2 - Lamine Yamal has scored the third quickest goal England have ever conceded at Wembley Stadium, behind only first minute goals for Scotland in 1957 and Hungary in 1953."


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  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    Torres denied by excellent Trafford save

    While Yamal was clinical, Torres has endured a frustrating time in front of goal. In the 16th minute, England displayed a disorganised defensive line that allowed Yamal to put Torres clean through on goal with a simple pass. Jarell Quansah was caught too deep on the far side, which played Torres onside. However, Torres saw his effort deflected wide by the outstretched left leg of Trafford. The goalkeeper produced an excellent reaction save to keep England in the contest during a highly vulnerable period for the defence.

  • Spain dominate as chances go begging

    Spain could easily be 3-0 up before the half-hour mark. Earlier, Torres had a goal disallowed when he volleyed a cross from Fabian Ruiz into the net, only to be flagged offside. Then, in the 27th minute, Rodri played a crisp angled pass that allowed Torres to gallop straight between Anderson and Ezri Konsa. Finding himself one-on-one with Trafford again, Torres inexplicably slid a poor shot wide of the far post. It was a glaring miss that spared England from facing a massive deficit early in the match.

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  • England v Spain - UEFA Nations League 2026/27 Group A3 MD1Getty Images Sport

    What comes next for both sides?

    England desperately need to reorganise their defensive structure if they are to avoid a heavy defeat at Wembley. The coaching staff must find a way to plug the gaps that Spain have repeatedly exploited. Meanwhile, Spain will hope that the wasted opportunities from Torres do not come back to haunt them as they look to extend their advantage.

UEFA Nations League A
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