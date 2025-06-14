Lamine Yamal or Ousmane Dembele? Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique reveals his pick for the 2025 Ballon d'Or

Legendary Barcelona defender heaped praise on both Ousmane Dembele and Lamine Yamal and spoke his mind on who he would pick to win the Ballon d'Or.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Pique praises Dembele & Yamal

Ex-defender chose the teenager ahead of the Frenchman for 2025 Ballon d'Or

Clarified that he would be just as happy if the PSG star won the award Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱