Lamine Yamal not good enough for Real Madrid! Barcelona winger lacks 'class and culture' required to make it at Los Blancos but ex-star wants 'phenomenon' Pedri at the Bernabeu
Yamal labelled ‘not Real Madrid material’ by Zamorano
Former Madrid striker Zamorano has launched a strong criticism of Barcelona’s 18-year-old winger Yamal, saying the youngster “isn’t the essence or the soul of what a Real Madrid player should be.”
The Chilean described Yamal as a talented player lacking the maturity and character expected at the Santiago Bernabeu. His comments arrive amid growing scrutiny of the teenager’s attitude and professionalism after a turbulent few weeks both on and off the pitch.
'Pedri has the essence of Madrid' - Zamorano’s contrasting praise
Speaking to El Chiringuito’s Josep Pedrerol on El Cafelito the ex-Madrid star made his feelings clear when comparing Yamal to Barcelona midfielder Pedri, whom he described as a perfect example of humility and class.
“I wouldn’t sign Lamine Yamal for Real Madrid. He’s a star, but he doesn’t embody the essence or soul of what a Real Madrid player should be,” Zamorano said. “I would sign Pedri, who is a star and a phenomenon... and without saying a word. He is humble, down-to-earth, and speaks only when necessary. Pedri has the essence, the soul, of Real Madrid.”
Zamorano, who represented Los Blancos between 1992 and 1996, went on to emphasise that players wearing the white shirt must reflect the club’s “class and culture.” He added: “Real Madrid is a team with class and culture, and the players who play for Madrid have to represent that. I never heard Messi say that Real Madrid steals, and he was the best in the world.”
His remark was a direct reference to Yamal’s pre-Clasico Twitch stream, where the teenager stirred controversy by quipping: “Yes, of course, they steal, they complain.” The comment reportedly angered several Madrid players and added fuel to the growing criticism surrounding his maturity.
Barcelona urged to guide Yamal amid growing frustration
Despite his criticism, Zamorano offered advice for Barca, suggesting that Yamal still has the potential to become a legendary player if properly mentored. “They have to try to guide Lamine Yamal. That way he’ll only become a great player. Players who leave a legacy are made of a different breed,” he said.
The young winger’s struggles have been evident on and off the field. He has been battling a recurring groin issue, while also dealing with increased media scrutiny following his recent breakup with singer Nicki Nicole. He was also involved in a spat with Real Madrid captain Dani Carvajal at the end of the recent Clasico clash between the two sides, which the Bernabeu club won 2-1.
Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, who continues to back the teenager publicly, addressed Yamal’s fitness concerns after the 3-1 win over Elche. “He has to manage his injury; he’s disciplined. He has to train, undergo treatment... he’s doing it. I can’t say the injury is over; it comes and goes. And he has to manage it,” Flick explained.
The German manager has privately expressed frustration over the mounting distractions surrounding the winger but remains hopeful that Yamal’s focus will return once his injury stabilises and media pressure eases.
Focus turns to Brugge test before international break
Barcelona’s attention now shifts back to football as they prepare to face Club Brugge in the Champions League. The Catalan giants currently sit ninth in the continental table and will aim for a crucial win to strengthen their qualification hopes before facing Celta Vigo in La Liga.
Trailing five points behind leaders Real Madrid, Flick’s men are under pressure to close the gap before the international break. With fixtures piling up, the German coach is counting on his young stars including Yamal, who has four goals from nine matches this season, to rediscover their rhythm and help steady the club’s form during a crucial phase of the campaign.
