Lamine Yamal v Lionel Messi! International icons to go head-to-head as Finalissima between Spain and Argentina is confirmed

Spain and Argentina have confirmed plans to face each other in the Finalissima, with the intercontinental clash scheduled for March 27 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The fixture brings together the reigning European champions and the holders of the Copa America in a showcase match that has quickly become one of the most prestigious events on the international calendar outside the World Cup.

The match will mark the fourth edition of the Finalissima overall, though it is only the second time this century that the trophy has been contested. Argentina are the current holders, having defeated Italy 3-0 at Wembley in 2022, while earlier incarnations of the competition saw France beat Uruguay in 1985 and Argentina overcome Denmark on penalties in 1993.

Beyond the silverware, the confirmed meeting has captured global attention due to the individual narratives involved. The game will see Barcelona prodigy Yamal face Messi for the first time at senior international level, with the teenager likely to line up for Spain against the Argentine captain in a symbolic clash of football’s present and future.