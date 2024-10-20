Lamine Yamal Barcelona 2024Getty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Lamine Yamal likened to Barcelona legend Rivaldo as Brazilian icon makes 'best in the world' declaration

L. YamalBarcelonaLaLigaSpain

Barcelona and Brazil icon Rivaldo heaped praise on Lamine Yamal as he made a 'best in the world' prediction about the youngster.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Rivaldo showers praise on Yamal
  • Predicts he could be the best in the world
  • Barca remain confident winger will sign new long-term deal
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below