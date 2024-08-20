Fermin Lopez stream Lamine Yamal 2024Getty/Instagram
Chris Burton

'I don't understand' - Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix & Nico Williams mock Fermin Lopez for ill-advised social post as Barcelona midfielder caught up in piracy controversy

BarcelonaLamine YamalJoao FelixFermin LopezSpainLaLiga

Lamine Yamal, Joao Felix and Nico Williams have mocked Barcelona star Fermin Lopez over an ill-advised social post that sparked a piracy storm.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Youngster savoured Euros & Olympic glory
  • Enjoying summer break with girlfriend
  • Friends won't let him forget streaming faux pas
Article continues below