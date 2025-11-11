Getty Images Sport
'I've never seen anything like it!' - Lamine Yamal's exit from Spain squad sparks confused reaction from coach Luis de la Fuente as Barcelona spring a surprise on Spanish FA
Yamal released from Spain squad
Yamal was released from the Spain squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Georgia and Turkey, which has left the Spanish football federation (RFEF) "surprised". The federation released an official statement on the same on Tuesday.
The statement read: “The RFEF Medical Services wish to express their surprise and dismay upon learning at 1:47 p.m. on Monday, November 10, the day the official training camp with the national team began, that player Lamine Yamal had undergone an invasive radiofrequency procedure to treat his pubic discomfort that same morning. This procedure was performed without prior notification to the national team's medical staff, who only became aware of the details through a report received at 10:40 p.m. last night, which indicated a medical recommendation of rest for 7-10 days. Given this situation, and prioritizing at all times the health, safety and well-being of the player, the Royal Spanish Football Federation has made the decision to release the athlete from the current call-up. We are confident that he will recover well and wish him a speedy and full recovery.”
De la Fuente rocked after learning of Yamal's medical activity
The latest episode is sure to reignite the feud between the RFEF and Barcelona. In an interview with RNE Deportes on Tuesday, De la Fuente made his thoughts known on Yamal's withdrawal from the Spain squad. “There are procedures that take place outside the Federation's control," he said. "That's what happens, we have to accept it. I've never experienced a situation like this before. I don't think it's very normal. It has surprised us all. You don't have any news, you don't know any details, and on top of that, it's a health issue, so you're left surprised.”
Last week, the Spain head coach took a firm stance on his decision to call up Yamal, appearing to take a swipe at Barcelona boss Hansi Flick. The pair have been locked in a war of words since September, when Flick accused De la Fuente and the RFEF of “failing to take care” of Yamal and other players after the teenager picked up a knock while on international duty.
"I think the answer is obvious. I watched his last game, and I believe he’s in perfect condition," De la Fuente stated at a press conference. "His coach said he was ready to play. He's getting back to being the player he always has been, and we celebrate that. He will stay with us as long as we consider it appropriate.
"Watching the game the other day, Lamine is fit to play. We have two very important games and we need to field our best players. We have two hugely important matches to qualify for the World Cup, the stakes are massive and we want the best players with us."
No 'tension' between Flick and De la Fuente
On Sunday, RFEF president Rafael Louzan revealed that while there were minor disagreements between the national team and Barcelona, there were never any concerns about the matter escalating. He claimed that "Luis de la Fuente has a very good relationship with everyone," while also admitting that Flick "wants his players in perfect condition." He concluded by stating that the verbal exchanges between Flick and De la Fuente were nothing more than "just minor disagreements that wouldn't escalate because, from our point of view, there was no tension."
Barcelona cautious about Yamal's fitness issues
According to journalist Fernando Polo, Barcelona are exploring several treatment options to manage Yamal’s pubalgia - a chronic groin injury that can cause persistent discomfort, with the radiofrequency therapy performed on the youngster on Monday reportedly angering the RFEF.
The treatment involves delivering a controlled electrical current through fine needles, guided by X-rays or ultrasound imaging, to target and suppress the nerve signals that cause pain. The minimally invasive procedure does not usually require hospitalisation.
Barring any further setbacks, it is likely that Yamal will be fit and available for the clash against Athletic Club on November 22.
