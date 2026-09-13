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Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Lamine Yamal equals Lionel Messi record as Barcelona secure thrilling victory over Levante

L. Yamal
L. Messi
Raphinha
Barcelona
LaLiga
Levante vs Barcelona
Levante

Lamine Yamal matched a remarkable Lionel Messi record by scoring his third consecutive brace in La Liga as Barcelona secured a thrilling 4-2 victory over Levante on Sunday. The 19-year-old sensation and his teammate Raphinha continued their devastating form, helping Hansi Flick's unstoppable side reach an impressive goalscoring milestone not seen at the club in over a decade.

  • Matching Lionel Messi

    Barcelona continued their perfect start to the domestic campaign with a 4-2 win against Levante, driven by the unstoppable Yamal. Lamine scored twice, matching a 21st-century record previously held solely by Lionel Messi.

    Yamal became only the second Barcelona player to register three braces in the first five La Liga matches of a season, a feat Messi achieved during the 2012/13 campaign. Yamal now has six goals this season, making him the joint-top scorer in the division alongside Raphinha, Kylian Mbappe and Sergio Camello.

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    Dominant attacking duo

    Raphinha also played a crucial role in the triumph, providing two assists. The Brazilian has now contributed to 11 goals this term, while Yamal has been involved in nine. Their combined attacking output has propelled Barcelona to a staggering 25 goals across all competitions.

    This attacking dominance means the club have reached 20 league goals after just five games for the first time since the 2011/12 season. Furthermore, Xavi Espart opened the scoring in the fifth minute, meaning Barcelona have now found the net inside the opening six minutes of three consecutive matches.

  • Levante launch late comeback

    Barcelona initially dominated, with Espart scoring in the fifth minute. Yamal then struck twice, netting in the 19th minute and converting a 48th-minute penalty to establish a commanding three-goal lead.

    However, Levante ignited the match late on following defensive errors. Ivan Romero capitalised on a mistake to score in the 79th minute, and Brugue added a second nine minutes later, making it 3-2. The hosts pushed for a dramatic equaliser, but Karim Adeyemi sealed the 4-2 victory for Barcelona with a stunning solo goal deep into stoppage time (93').

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  • Levante UD v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport

    What's next for Barcelona?

    The victory ensures Barcelona maintain their position at the top of the La Liga table with a perfect record of 15 points from five matches. Meanwhile, Levante sit in 13th place with five points. Flick's men will look to extend their flawless start when they host Racing on Wednesday, before facing a tough test against Sevilla on Saturday.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Levante crest
Levante
LEV
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH