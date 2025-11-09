Getty Images Sport
Lamine Yamal brutally told he doesn't have 'soul or essence' to play for Real Madrid as Barcelona wonderkid savaged by former player
La Liga rivalry spills over in El Clasico
There was a confrontation between Yamal and Los Blancos players during the recent El Clasico which came after controversial pre-match comments made by the Spanish wonderkid. During a Kings League Twitch stream, the Barcelona winger accused Madrid of "stealing and complaining" about officiating, which angered Madrid's squad. After Madrid won the match 2-1, several players confronted Yamal, who reportedly taunted them as they exited the field. On social media, Madrid star Jude Bellingham posted an image of himself celebrating and a message that read, "Talk is cheap. HALA MADRID SIEMPRE!!!". In a separate Instagram post that went viral, Yamal told Madrid players, "SEE YOU AT THE DOOR OF THE TUNNEL". Spain international Dani Carvajal also confronted Yamal during the incident, although La Roja's coach later downplayed the event.
Los Blancos legend takes aim
As one of the most prolific strikers in his era, Zamorano cemented his legendary status at Real Madrid with his sheer determination and knack for scoring. "Ivan the Terrible" famously led the team to the 1994–95 La Liga title, finishing as the league's top scorer with 28 goals and landed the prestigious Pichichi Trophy - an award handed out by top sports journalists in Spain.
'He does not have the essence of what a Real Madrid player is'
Zamorano said: "I wouldn’t sign Lamine (for Real Madrid). He's a crack, but he does not have the essence of what a Real Madrid player is. I would sign Pedri, he is a phenomenon and he does it without talking. He is humble, he speaks just enough and that is the essence. Lamine Yamal has neither the soul nor essence of Madrid. Barcelona, good; not here. It’s another story, another completely different club. Real Madrid is a team of class and culture. The players must represent that."
He added: "I never heard Messi say that we stole, and he was the best in the world. A 17-year-old boy who is given these lights for what he talks about… I think what we have to do is show it on the pitch and the other later on. Barcelona have to try to get Lamine Yamal on track. He will only be a great player like that. Players who leave a legacy are made of another lineage."
Agent comes to Lamal's defence
Yamal's agent, Jorge Mendes waded into the argument, telling Mundo Deportivo: "I don’t understand all the noise around Lamine Yamal. We’ve all been 18 and young once. What we must do is support him and help him as much as possible because he’s a great asset to the club. Lamine is the player everyone in the world is talking about - there’s a consensus that he’s the great footballer of both the present and the future.
He added: "Having everyone watching you also comes with great responsibility and pressure. He's handling it very well, and the best way to keep helping him is to let him focus exclusively on his work. Lamine knows perfectly well what he has to do both on and off the pitch, and that’s exactly what he’s doing—staying calm, working hard, and not talking too much. He’s a very intelligent and disciplined boy. He’s dealing with a minor physical issue together with the club, trying to manage it in the best possible way while continuing to play. The key thing is that he recovers properly and keeps contributing to the team. He’s very smart and learns something new every day. Speaking little and focusing on work is essential."
