Lamine Yamal
Chris Burton

Lamine Yamal makes demand to EA Sports FC 25 after trivela assist for Barcelona wonderkid against Mallorca

L. YamalBarcelonaEA FCSpainLaLiga

Teenage wonderkid Lamine Yamal has demanded that his EA FC 25 card be upgraded after delivering another trivela assist for Barcelona.

  • Euro 2024 winner has overall rating of 81
  • Looking for additions to Playstyle+ attributes
  • Has been showcasing his skills in real life
