'It would be cowardly!' - Lamine Yamal demands Barcelona target Champions League glory as teenage superstar claims Hansi Flick's squad has the quality to win it all

Speaking to Movistar+, Yamal made it clear that aiming for the top is non-negotiable for a club of Barcelona's stature. "It’s good to be obsessed with the Champions League; it would be very cowardly of us not to believe that we’re going to go for it this year," the teenager explained.

The winger welcomed the confident atmosphere within the squad, adding: "I see it as a good thing; it makes me happy that people come into the dressing room thinking we can win it. I think the problem would be if someone went out and said we’re going to win it no matter what, because you can never know that for sure."

Reflecting on the club's pedigree, he stated: "At the end of the day, we’re Barca, and Barca have had periods where they were the best team in history and have won the Champions League. We’ve got the squad to achieve it."



