Lamine Yamal handed impressive 18th birthday cake as Barcelona wonderkid begins celebrations with family party ahead of big bash in Ibiza L. Yamal Barcelona LaLiga

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has begun the festivities for his milestone 18th birthday with a blend of family warmth and star-studded anticipation. Although the official date of his birthday falls on Sunday, July 13, the young forward chose to begin the celebrations a day early, gathering close relatives and friends for an intimate dinner.