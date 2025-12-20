'It's important he has a girlfriend' - Lamine Yamal handed bizarre advice as Barcelona wonderkid told how to become the best in the world

The narrative took a darker turn earlier in October when Spanish tabloids alleged that Yamal had secretly met Italian influencer Anna Gegnoso during a short trip to Milan. Social media posts from friends and location-tagged videos fuelled speculation, leading to claims of infidelity that quickly spread online. Yamal moved to shut down the rumours himself. Speaking on Spanish television, he insisted there had been no betrayal and clarified that the Milan trip occurred after he and Nicole had already gone their separate ways. He was emphatic that there was no overlap, no deception and no third party involved while he was in a relationship.

Speaking to Javi Hoyos on D Corazon (via Sport), Yamal set the record straight: "We are not together, but has not been because of any infidelity. We have simply separated and that’s it. Everything that is coming out has nothing to do with our relationship. I have not been unfaithful to him nor have I been with another person."

