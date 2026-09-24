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‘Few play like me!’ – Lamine Yamal makes bold Ballon d’Or claim as Barcelona star targets top award in London
Yamal emphasizes unique entertainment value
As the international break takes center stage, the conversation surrounding the next Ballon d'Or winner has reached a fever pitch. Yamal has emerged as one of the standout favorites for the award following an extraordinary season, during which he claimed both La Liga and the Spanish Supercup with his club before lifting the World Cup with Spain.
The young attacker is convinced that his specific profile is a rarity in the modern game. Reflecting on his identity as a footballer during an interview with TVE, Yamal said: ‘Both because of how I play and who I am. Right now, in European football - because Messi will always be there and people will enjoy him - there are few players who play the way I play, who bring that kind of enjoyment, and I feel that. That is my objective. Neymar was my role model for that reason. The Ballon d’Or is about that: being the best player, the one you enjoy watching the most, and being a step above the rest. That is what sets me apart.’
- Getty Images Sport
Staggering numbers and unfiltered ambition
Yamal's claim to the game’s ultimate individual prize is backed up by staggering numbers on the pitch. The young prodigy enjoyed a sensational campaign last term, racking up 24 goals and 18 assists for Barcelona. He has seamlessly carried that explosive form into the current season, directly contributing to 14 goals - scoring eight and providing six assists - in just eight appearances across all competitions.
Yamal also addressed the growing scrutiny both he and Kylian Mbappe have faced for openly declaring their ambition to win the award. Unfazed by the backlash, the teenager stood firmly by his statements: ‘If Mbappe and I didn’t talk, people would wonder why we weren’t. We’re asked to be sincere, but when we are, we get criticized. I clearly said what I thought, and I don’t regret doing so.’
Final opportunity to impress at Wembley
The timing of the upcoming fixtures is crucial, as the voting window for the award is set to slam shut on Monday, September 28. This leaves Yamal with one final high-profile stage to influence the jury: a blockbuster Nations League clash against England at Wembley Stadium this Saturday evening.
While the official criteria for the Ballon d'Or typically covers performances through the end of the World Cup, the reality of the voting process often leans heavily on the most recent impressions made by the candidates on the biggest stages. Yamal knows that a signature performance in London could be the deciding factor for those still undecided.
- AFP
A consensus of support for the teenager
The endorsements Yamal has received are not just polite gestures; they reflect a genuine awe at what he is achieving at such a tender age. Barcelona winger Anthony Gordon recently remarked on the absurdity of Yamal’s output, noting that what he does as a 19-year-old is simply ‘crazy.’ This level of respect from high-profile teammates highlights the impact he has had on the European landscape. He has evolved from a promising talent into a genuine leader for both club and country, assuming the responsibility that comes with the iconic number 10 shirt.
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