Jonathan Moscrop
'It's better here!' - Lamine Camara told to snub Chelsea transfer by former Blues flop as Liverpool enter race
Late collapse halts Stamford Bridge switch
Chelsea were desperately searching for Enzo's replacement in the closing stages of the summer window and identified Camara as their priority target, with the Blues reaching an agreement to secure the 22-year-old for £47 million.
Despite manager Xabi Alonso expecting the arrival of the Senegal international, Monaco abruptly abandoned the negotiations right at the deadline. This left the west London outfit short in midfield and forced the highly-rated youngster to remain in the principality.
Since the transfer collapsed, Camara has cemented himself in Monaco's starting XI. He has played every minute of their opening Europa Conference League fixtures, finding the net in a 3-2 victory over Gornik Zabrze, and has featured in all five Ligue 1 matches to help his side sit top of the table.
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Zakaria and Camara reflect on failed move
After watching his midfield partner excel in a recent victory over Lens, Zakaria admitted he actively tried to dissuade Camara from joining his former employers. The Swiss international endured a difficult loan spell at Stamford Bridge and felt compelled to offer his team-mate some career advice.
"Chelsea? I told him that it was good but that it is better here," Zakaria told reporters. "I know the player and the person that he is; he is very professional. I think that [the transfer saga] has given him even more strength. He was incredible today."
Camara himself remains grounded despite missing out on a lucrative Premier League switch. Speaking before a recent draw with Strasbourg, the midfielder confirmed he has moved past the disappointment and is fully committed to his current club.
"There was a possibility I could leave," Camara stated. "It didn't go through at the last minute and that's part of football. I've turned the page and am focusing on the season. I can help the team a lot. Football moves fast. Maybe other opportunities will come along. But for now, I'm staying focused on the season with Monaco."
Rivals circle for midfield signature
Chelsea have not abandoned their pursuit of the Monaco star and plan to launch a fresh bid when the market reopens. Transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed the Blues are still eager to fill the void left by Fernandez's departure.
"Will Chelsea renew their interest in Camara? I think so because everything changed for Camara at the last minute," Di Marzio said. "Chelsea needs a player in that position after Enzo left, so I think that in January, they will try again. Obviously, it’s difficult to say right now if something will be arranged or not. Chelsea will be coming back again."
However, they now face formidable competition from Liverpool. Di Marzio claims the Merseyside club are monitoring Camara's availability as they assess the contract situation of Alexis Mac Allister, aiming to bolster their midfield options before the summer window.
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January bidding war on the horizon
Monaco will brace themselves for a barrage of offers this winter as Premier League heavyweights prepare to battle for Camara's services. The French side sit at the summit of Ligue 1, and the Senegalese midfielder's continued impressive form will only inflate his valuation.
With Liverpool looking to safeguard their midfield against potential contract disputes and Chelsea desperate to complete Alonso's squad rebuild, Camara is poised to become a highly sought-after property in January. He must now maintain his focus in France as the transfer speculation inevitably intensifies.
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