LAFC star Denis Bouanga signs new contract with club following offseason transfer interest from Inter Miami and Fluminense

Since his arrival in MLS in the summer of 2022, Bouanga has been one of MLS' best players, emerging as a dominant force leading the LAFC attack. With Bouanga leading the way quickly following his arrival, LAFC won both the 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield, and Bouanga has slowed down from there.

In total, Bouanga has scored 66 goals and provided 21 assists in 102 MLS games for the club, having hit the 20-goal mark in each of this first three full seasons with LAFC. Bouanga will now continue to partner with fellow DP, Son Heung-Min, to lead LAFC's attack, one of the best in MLS.

“At this club, performance matters,” said LAFC Co-President & General Manager John Thorrington. “Denis has delivered at an elite level with historic consistency since the day he arrived, and he has helped us win multiple trophies. This new contract reflects that. We’re proud of what he’s accomplished here and are motivated to continue building on that success together.”