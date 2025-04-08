WATCH: LAFC lean into pressure ahead of Champions Cup quarterfinal vs Inter Miami

Getty Images SportSiddhant LazarWATCH: LAFC lean into pressure ahead of Champions Cup quarterfinal vs Inter MiamiMajor League SoccerCONCACAF Champions CupLos Angeles FCInter Miami CFThe MLS side showcases player's motivation to lift the Champions Cup ahead of its anticipated clash against Inter MiamiVideo showcases LAFC players' motivation for high-stakes matchesClub emphasizes desire to win trophies as key factorLAFC have a 1-0 aggregate lead going into second legGet the MLS Season Pass today!Stream games nowArticle continues below