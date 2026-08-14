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LAFC bolster attack with permanent transfer for Bayern Munich forward
Sieb joins LAFC permanently
MLS side LAFC have officially completed the permanent transfer of 23-year-old forward Sieb from Bundesliga giants Bayern. The German attacker has penned a contract running through the 2028-29 season, which includes a club option for 2029-30. Prior to his move to the United States, Sieb spent the last two seasons on loan at Mainz, registering five goals and three assists across 62 appearances in all competitions.
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New arrival boosts ambitions
LAFC's hierarchy believe the former Germany youth international will bring a fresh, dynamic element to their attacking line as they compete on multiple fronts.
In an official club statement, LAFC president of soccer operations John Thorrington enthusiastically welcomed the new arrival: "Armindo is an exciting young player whose technical ability, pace, and attacking prowess will add another dimension to our attack.
"He has already gained valuable experience at a young age in one of the world's top footballing environments and has consistently demonstrated the qualities we value in our players.
"We are excited to welcome Armindo to Los Angeles and believe he will play an important role in our pursuit of championships."
Useful depth across competitions
Sieb's record in Germany also includes a productive spell with Greuther Furth in 2. Bundesliga, where he racked up 17 goals and four assists in 66 matches. On the international stage, the versatile forward has represented Germany from U16 through to U21 levels. That European experience offers valuable squad depth for LAFC, who currently sit second in the MLS Western Conference with 34 points from 19 matches.
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Knockout pursuit in focus
LAFC now turn their full attention to securing a place in the knockout stages of the 2026 Leagues Cup after collecting seven points from their three group fixtures. Marc Dos Santos's side await the outcome of the match between Austin FC and Chicago Fire FC to determine whether they progress to the next round. Sieb's arrival is expected to provide an immediate boost to their frontline during a demanding run of cup action and the ongoing push for top spot in the MLS Western Conference.
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