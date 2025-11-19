'They only stopped short of complaining to the Pope!' - La Liga president slams Real Madrid for hosting NFL match at Bernabeu after 'crusade' against Barcelona clash being played in Miami

The league had planned to host Villarreal vs Barcelona on December 20 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, marking the first-ever La Liga match played in the United States. However, Madrid filed multiple formal complaints to Spain’s Sports Ministry and publicly argued that moving a domestic fixture abroad mid-season would disrupt sporting fairness. Players, including Thibaut Courtois and Frenkie de Jong, also criticised the plan from a player welfare perspective.

The backlash spread across the league. Players staged a coordinated 15-second silent protest at kick-off in every match in October, led by the Spanish players' union (AFE). The match was eventually cancelled in late October after the organiser withdrew due to 'uncertainty in Spain.' It marked the second time a La Liga fixture abroad was blocked after a similar attempt in 2018.

Both Barca and Villarreal were left furious with the cancellation, while Tebas described the decision as 'a defeat for Spanish football’s future' and suggested powerful institutions and clubs opposed progress.

"Today, Spanish football has lost an opportunity to advance, project itself globally, and strengthen its future," he wrote at the time.

