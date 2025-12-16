Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe wins! PSG ordered to pay huge fee to Real Madrid star over unpaid wages as club's demands of €440m payment from attacker are dismissed
Mbappe emerges victorious
PSG have been ordered to pay former striker Mbappe the colossal sum of €60m after a French labour court ruled in favour of the Real Madrid star on Tuesday. The verdict brings a partial end to one of the most acrimonious disputes in modern football history, vindicating Mbappe's claim that his old club unlawfully withheld his salary and bonuses during the final months of his tenure in the French capital.
The court found that PSG had failed to pay three months of Mbappe's wages - covering April, May, and June 2024 - along with an ethics bonus and the final instalment of a signing bonus owed under his contract. The sum matches the amount previously validated by the French Professional Football League (LFP) in two separate decisions earlier this year, both of which PSG had refused to honour.
Mbappe's initial €55m claim rose to €263m based on a request to reclassify his fixed-term contracts as a permanent contract. The court, composed of two representatives of employers and two representatives of employees, rejected the request.
- AFP
Counter-claim dismissed
Another disappointing aspect of the ruling for PSG was the court's complete dismissal of their financial counter-attack. In an attempt to turn the tables on their former talisman, the French giants had launched a massive counter-claim demanding €440m from Mbappe.
The club argued they were owed this astronomical figure due to "damages" and a "loss of opportunity" caused by Mbappe leaving on a free transfer, which they claimed breached a verbal "gentleman's agreement". However, the court found no legal basis for these demands, rejecting the argument that Mbappe had agreed to waive his salary in exchange for being reintegrated into the squad in August 2023.
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
'Satisfied with the ruling'
The dispute centred on that alleged verbal agreement between the player and club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi. PSG had long maintained that Mbappe’s demand for the money was a betrayal of his word. However, the labour court noted that PSG failed to produce any written evidence of such an agreement to waive payments.
"We are very pleased; this is a victory we've been waiting for for a long time. This is the third time this ruling has been upheld," Mbappe's lawyers said as they left the labour court. "For 18 months, Kylian Mbappe has been demanding the same thing: payment of his wages and bonus for the work he performed.
"Furthermore, the court has ordered provisional enforcement, which means the club must pay immediately. Football is not a lawless zone. We hope PSG can comply voluntarily without us having to go through a bailiff; that would be elegant. This isn't a personal matter at all. It's simply about the fundamental principle: when you do a job, you get paid for it."
PSG refused to make a statement immediately after the ruling but have been ordered to publish an acknowledgement of it on their website. A press release is expected to be issued on Tuesday.
- AFP
Mbappe & PSG's toxic divorce
While the LFP had previously stated that their decisions were not subject to further appeal within the league's own structures, this civil court ruling carries significant weight. However, reports indicate that PSG intend to appeal the decision again, dragging the saga out even further.
The ruling serves as a final, sour note to a relationship that once promised to define an era. Mbappe left PSG as the club’s all-time leading goalscorer with 256 goals, but his departure was marred by deep tensions. From being left off the pre-season tour of Japan to the frosty relationship with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the breakup was as public as it was messy.
Now starring for Real Madrid, where he has already made his mark in La Liga, Mbappe will be hoping this judgment allows him to finally close the door on his Parisian chapter. After winning the court battle, will be aiming to dethrone his former side by guiding his new club to Champions League glory this season. The two sides are in good standing in the competition, with PSG sitting in third place and a point ahead of Madrid, who are seventh.
Advertisement