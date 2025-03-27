Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr at risk of being banned for Champions League clash with Arsenal as UEFA confirms Real Madrid quartet under investigation for alleged 'indecent conduct'
Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr could reportedly be banned for their Champions League clash with Arsenal for alleged "indecent conduct".
- Real players in hot water after Atletico win
- Rudiger led celebrations as Vinicius & Mbappe joined in
- Investigations launched into players' conduct