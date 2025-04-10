Vinicius MbappeGetty
Parshva Shah

'A little afraid to show who's better' - Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr blamed for Real Madrid's embarrassing Champions League defeat at Arsenal as ex-Los Blancos star claims Frenchman's arrival has had negative effect

K. MbappeVinicius JuniorReal MadridChampions LeagueLaLiga

Former Real Madrid player Predrag Mijatovic blamed Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. for Real Madrid's chastening 3-0 defeat to Arsenal on Tuesday.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Madrid lost 3-0 to Arsenal in Champions League
  • Mijatovic blames Mbappe and Vini for loss
  • Believes Frenchman's arrival has had negative effect
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Stan Sport AU logo

Who will be named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Best Player of the Season?

Stan Sport AU logo
24236 Votes
Every match from the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League streams on Stan Sport ad-free, live and on demand
Learn More

Next Match