Kylian Mbappe stars as Real Madrid crush Rayo Vallecano to pile pressure on Barcelona at the top of La Liga

Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho highlighted the attacking efficiency of his squad while lamenting the visible physical fatigue in the second half following a congested schedule, particularly after their midweek Champions League exertions.

Assessing his side's finishing after the match, the Portuguese tactician said, as quoted by MadridXtra: "We score a lot of goals, but we also miss a lot of chances. I told my staff that one day there will be a team that will pay for all these missed chances (laughs).

"There will be a match where we score seven goals," he added. "We played for 45 minutes and then it was over. I knew the players were tired and couldn't play another half like that. Look at how Bellingham played the final ten minutes, with no energy."