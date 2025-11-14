Kylian Mbappe admits Real Madrid 'played very badly' in Atletico Madrid and Liverpool defeats as forward addresses 'talk' of tension between Xabi Alonso and his players

After France’s 4-0 win over Ukraine, Mbappe was inevitably asked about the mood in the Madrid dressing room in his post-match interview. His response was brief but telling: the criticism is loud, the team knows it has underperformed, and the focus must now be on regaining control after the international break.

"What do you want me to say? I have nothing to say," he said. "When you don't win games at Real Madrid, people talk a lot, and we haven't won the last two. We've played very badly, but we'll come back after the break ready to beat Elche.

"In the end, we're first in La Liga and among the top eight in the Champions League. It's not perfect, but we all know that when things aren't working on the pitch, people talk and talk. But we're united to win every title this year."

