Soham Mukherjee

Kylian Mbappe reaches massive Champions League milestone only bettered by Lionel Messi with goal for Real Madrid at Atalanta

Kylian Mbappe achieved a massive Champions League feat only bettered by Lionel Messi with his goal for Real Madrid against Atalanta.

Mbappe on target in Real's 3-2 win
It was his 50th strike in the Champions League
Became the second-youngest player to reach the milestone